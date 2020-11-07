Shawnee locals run Past to Present Marketplace

Friends, mothers and business partners, Tammy Alexander and Holly Ross opened their store, Past to Present Marketplace about a year and a half ago and enjoy brining unique items to the people of Shawnee.

According to Ross, Past to Present is both a boutique and an antique store that contains gifts and collectables.

Alexander said there is something for everyone and if they don't have it then they try to find it.

"It's a part of the present and a part of the past. We have old stuff to new stuff," Alexander said.

The business owner said before opening the storefront at 7 W. Main Street in Downtown Shawnee, she owned Past to Present about two years ago.

"It took me eight months to get it going and then Holly became my partner," Alexander said.

According to Ross, she was originally a vendor at Alexander's store but decided to go into business with her.

"I was a pharmacy technician so I just wanted to try something different. I liked the idea," Ross said.

For both business owners, they said the best aspect of owning their store is meeting the interesting people.

Ross said her favorite part about working with Alexander is the fusion of their different personalities and styles.

"(I love) how different we are. Age wise and ideal wise," Ross said.

Alexander said she would describe Past to Present's products as awesome and particular.

"We try to find people that have unique stuff that come in. That's what we go for is something unique," Alexander said.

Past to Present has about 22 different vendors Ross said and since opening and in the age of COVID-19 business has been up and down.

"We had our slow days and then we have really good days. It's hit or miss. It just depends on the day," Ross said.

However, Alexander said the Past to Present vendors have been consistent and a great support.

"They advertise and we sell for them so we advertise for them and they advertise for us," Alexander said.

The business owner said some of the greatest challenges of owning her own store are time management and management of all the vendors.

However, while it may be challenging at times, overall both women love what they do and look forward to the future.

"We're hoping that business picks up and that people learn about us and know that we're here," Ross said.

For more information about Past to Present visit their page on Facebook.