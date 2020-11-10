Tecumseh school to host virtual VeteranS Day program

Cross Timbers Elementary School in Tecumseh is hosting a virtual event for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.

According to educator Stacy Kipps, the program will be a slide show featuring veteran family members of both students and staff.

Kipps said around 54 veterans will be featured in a slide show that will be shown to students on Veterans Day.

In addition, Kipps said there will be information regarding the different branches of the military.

The educator said the slide show will be posted on the Tecumseh Public School Facebook page and website.