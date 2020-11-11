Pottawatomie County Election Board honored at commission meeting

The Pottawatomie County Election Board was acknowledged in the County Commission meeting Monday, Nov. 9, for their work this year during not only the Presidential Election, but local elections as well.

According to County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover, she is thankful for the recognition.

"I really do appreciate it because we put a lot of hard work and a lot of hours into this election," Stover said.

At the meeting, District 1 County Commissioner Melissa Dennis read Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt's statement declaring Nov. 2 as "Election Hero Day."

Stover said around 41,000 people registered to vote in Pottawatomie County, which is about 4,000 more registered voters than the previous year.

Of those 41,000 voters, Stover said 69 percent of people voted in the Presidential Election, representing the largest voter turnout in the history of the county.

While the election has ended, Stover said the work is far from over as the Election Board will have to process around 5,000 renewal absentee ballots at the end of 2020.

