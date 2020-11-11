SUBSCRIBE NOW
Scouts to collect for food drive Nov. 14

Tina Bridenstine
The Shawnee News-Star
The time has come for the Last Frontier Council's annual Scouting for Food Drive to collect food for local pantries.

Scouts distributed hangers Nov. 8 for those interested in donating, and Saturday, Nov. 14, they will be going door to door, canvassing neighborhoods to collect bags and boxes of non-perishable food to help local Oklahomans this winter.

According to a press release, scouts were able to collect more than 52,000 pounds of food across central and southwest Oklahoma in 2019.

Anyone who did not receive a door hanger and would like to donate, can drop food off from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Market, located at 120 S. Center in Shawnee, or from 9 a.m. to noon at The American Legion, 533 W. Saratoga St. in Shawnee.