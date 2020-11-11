Scouts to collect for food drive Nov. 14

The time has come for the Last Frontier Council's annual Scouting for Food Drive to collect food for local pantries.

Scouts distributed hangers Nov. 8 for those interested in donating, and Saturday, Nov. 14, they will be going door to door, canvassing neighborhoods to collect bags and boxes of non-perishable food to help local Oklahomans this winter.

According to a press release, scouts were able to collect more than 52,000 pounds of food across central and southwest Oklahoma in 2019.

Anyone who did not receive a door hanger and would like to donate, can drop food off from 10 a.m. to noon at the Community Market, located at 120 S. Center in Shawnee, or from 9 a.m. to noon at The American Legion, 533 W. Saratoga St. in Shawnee.