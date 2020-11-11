Shawnee veterans, community to gather for Veterans Day event

Shawnee area veterans and citizens are invited to a Veterans Day program at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, at the Veterans Memorial Park in downtown Shawnee.

The program to honor veterans is open to all veterans, the public and homeschool children and will take place at the Veterans Memorial Park, or can be moved into the nearby Municipal Auditorium if needed because of inclement weather.

According to Albert Brase, member of the Oklahoma Veteran's Memorial Committee, veterans from American Legion, Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and Veterans of Foreign Affairs (VFW) will be attending the event.

Before the beginning of the program, an educational and history introduction of the Veterans Memorial Park will be provided for the children who attend.

The program will start with the ringing of the Naval Bell by Bob Winchell and the presentation of Post Colors by the VFW Honor Guard.

Brase said the Pledge of Allegiance will be held and Tony Litherland will lead people in prayer and give a welcome speech.

Following the welcome speech, Brase said representatives from the DAV, VFW and American Legion will give messages.

Brase said these representatives include Jeff Branum for the DAV, James Dockemeyer for the VFW and Scot Wengland for the American Legion.

Following the veteran organizations messages, the event will end with the VFW Honor Guard’s 21-gun salute and the playing of Taps.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks will be required and attendees will be required to social distance.

In addition, food and drinks will not be provided this year for COVID-19 precautions.

