Earlsboro Fire Department to expand building

The Earlsboro Fire Department (EFD) received approval for a low quote and partial funding to build a new addition to their building from Pottawatomie County Commissioners in their regular meeting Monday, Nov. 6.

According to EFD Fire Chief Jerred Romberg, the commissioners approved a bid for about $18,000 which will be used for the project.

In addition, Romberg said the EFD received a $25,000 Central Oklahoma Economic Development (COED) grant for the addition which will be on the rear and south side of the EFD building.

Romberg said the addition will provide more space and high ceilings to house the department's fire engines which currently can't be stored in the building because they are too big.

Along with more space, Romberg said the building will have an oil changing bit which was donated by the Cactus Oil Company.

Constriction on the addition began this week and Romberg said the department projects it'll be completed by the end of November.

