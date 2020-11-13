Pottawatomie County jury convicts Shawnee man in lewd acts case; sentencing set Jan. 6

A Pottawatomie County jury has convicted a 75-year-old Shawnee man in a felony lewd acts case involving a child. Formal sentencing is scheduled in January.

The jury trial began Monday in Pottawatomie County District Court for Jimmie Don Wilkins on two counts of lewd or indecent acts to a child under age 16. Charges were originally filed in 2019. Following the two-day trial, the jury returned guilty verdicts in both counts Tuesday. Assistant District Attorney Jeff Mixon tried the case.

The jury recommended a 20-year prison sentence in each count. Formal sentencing has been scheduled for Jan. 6, 2021.

Wilkins is jailed in the Pottawatomie County Public Safety Center while awaiting formal sentencing.

