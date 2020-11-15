Senior center to host Life Line Screening of America

Amy Riggins

Contributing writer

Greetings Shawnee! I hope this finds you healthy and safe. We continue to offer recreational activities and fitness classes of all kinds at the Shawnee Senior Rec Center for individuals ages 55+. You will find us in a clean environment at 401 N. Bell. Face coverings are required, and we strongly encourage social distancing and frequent hand washing to help prevent the spread of germs.

In addition to our regular programs this week, we are pleased to host Life Line Screening of America at the Senior Rec Center on Wednesday, November 18. They are the nation’s leading provider of preventive health screenings. This is a simple and convenient way for you to get screened and learn any possible risks for stroke, heart disease, and other chronic conditions.

A package of five screenings to identify risk for stroke, heart disease and other chronic conditions will be offered:

Carotid artery ultrasound to identify plaque buildup in the carotid arteries, a major risk factor for stroke

Abdominal aortic aneurysm ultrasound to identify presence of an enlargement in the largest blood vessel in the body

An EKG to identify the presence of atrial fibrillation, which increases the risk for stroke

Ultrasound of the lower legs to look for plaque buildup known as peripheral artery disease

Ultrasound of the shin bone to identify risk for osteoporosis

These painless screenings go beyond your regular checkup to identify dangerous plaque buildup or blockage, a major risk factor for stroke and heart disease. The screenings are accurate, affordable and will give you valuable information about your health that you can share with your doctor.

You may purchase the screenings Individually or as a package. Screenings will begin at 9:00 a.m. and go throughout the day, but you must have an appointment with Life Line Screening. Register by calling toll free at 1-888-653-6441 or go online at www.lifelinescreening.com/communitycircle

On Thursday, November 19, we will host another Navigating through Medicare informational table beginning at 12:45 p.m. Ryan Busler with MCM Insurance will be available to answer your questions about Medicare and all the options available. He is licensed through several insurance companies and can assist you at no charge.

Join us this week and each Wednesday morning for a special senior activities focus during the “Mike in the Morning” show with DJ Mike Askins on KGFF found at 100.9 FM or 1450 AM on your radio dial.

Thanks for reading and we look forward to seeing you at the center!