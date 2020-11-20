Man killed in Shawnee collision

A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a single car collision on Westech Road east of Harmony Lane and .5 miles northeast of Shawnee Thursday, Nov. 19 around 3:42 a.m.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol's (OHP) report, 57-year-old Gary M. Clifton of Charles, MO was driving his vehicle eastbound on Westech Road when he departed the roadway to the right and struck a covert before coming to a stop in a driveway.

The report said a residential Pottawatomie County deputy, who was off duty, pulled Clifton from his car which caught on fire and called first responders.

Clifton was pronounced dead on the scene from arm, leg, trunk internal and trunk external injuries.

The OHP report said the condition of Clifton as he was driving is under investigation and the cause of the collision was excess speeds.

In addition, the report said the seat belts were equipped but not in use, the air bugs were equipped and deployed and the roadway was dry.