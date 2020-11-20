Shawnee band students make ECOBDA Honor Band

Five Shawnee High School band students and one Shawnee Middle School made the East Central Oklahoma Band Director Association (ECOBDA) Honor Band.

According to SHS Director of Bands Ryan Henigman, earlier in November five SHS students including Breeanna Lee - bass clarinet, Lorelei Brem - alto saxophone, Aidan Grein - French horn, Madison Ticer - French horn and Zach Pennington-percussion auditioned and were selected for the ECOBDA Honor Band.

Henigman said SMS student Olivia Brem, who plays the bassoon, also auditioned for the Honor Band and was selected.

In addition, Henigman said the five SHS students have also been chosen to pass on to the All-State level Audition which will occur later this month.

