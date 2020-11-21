Tecumseh firefighter named runner up in First Responder of the Year competition

Tecumseh firefighter Dylan Taylor was named the runner up in the Shawnee News-Star’s 2020 First Responder of the Year competition.

Taylor will receive $200 and a plaque for his service to his community and said he is surprised by the award.

"I am very shocked and humbled to be named second place First Responder of the Year," Taylor said. "We all work together and could not do our job alone. I am just part of an amazing team."

Taylor said he has been a firefighter since January and he's wanted the job since he was two-years-old.

"I want to help people when they need help the most and I love serving my community," Taylor said.

The firefighter said the best aspects of his career is helping others and even though it's challenging to take time off, he loves it.

Taylor said he grew up in Tecumseh and attended school in both his hometown and Shawnee, as well as Epic Charter School.

"I ended up graduating early with Epic so I could go to the Firefighting Academy and start my dream of becoming a firefighter as soon as I turned 18," Taylor said.

The Tecumseh native said he's looking forward to the future and learning more skills to help people.

"I have several more areas I would like to get specialized training in like swift water rescue, so I can be equipped to handle the situations of our communities," Taylor said.

Taylor said he would not be able to help the community were it not for his fellow first responders and he's grateful to them.

"Thank you so much for this honor. There are lots of great men and women working in our communities as first responders every day. We are all a team and could never do this job without each other," Taylor said.

Shawnee Milling and BHHS Benchmark Realty were the sponsors of the 2020 First Responder of the Year.