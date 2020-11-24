Next of kin notified of man's death in Shawnee collision

The family of 56-year-old George E. Payne Jr, of Deville, LA was notified of his death which occurred as the result of a crash in Shawnee on Sunday, Nov. 15 around 3:42 a.m near 45th Street.

According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, 24-year-old Joshua Callahan, of Seminole was driving with Kimberly M. Corley, of Shawnee southbound on US-177 approaching 45th Street when they struck Payne as he was walking across US-177 in a dark non-designated area.

The report said Payne was pronounced dead at the scene.

In addition, the report said the condition of Callahan, Payne and the cause of the collision are under investigation.

The report also said the car's seat belts where equipped but it's unknown if they were in use, the air bags were equipped but didn't deploy and the two land divided roadway was clear and dry.