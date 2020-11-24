OHP: Tecumseh man dies in Monday crash

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports a Tecumseh man died Monday in a collision south of Tecumseh.

The fatality collision occurred about 4:41 p.m. on Little River Road, about three miles south of Tecumseh in Pottawatomie County.

Troopers said a 2018 Ford F-150 driven by Kimberly S. Phillips, 50, Tecumseh, was eastbound on Little River Road when her pickup struck a westbound Yamaha side by side driven by Gary D. Carter, 66, Tecumseh, ejecting him.

The OHP said Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by REACT EMS paramedics from injuries suffered in the crash.

Phillips was not injured, the patrol said, but her passenger, Herman Smith Jr., 64, Tecumseh, was transported by ambulance to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he was admitted in stable condition with head injuries.

Cause of the collision and the conditions of the driver ahead of that accident are all listed as being under investigation.

The crash was investigated by Trooper Shayne #249 of the Traffic Homicide Unit. Assisted by Trooper Scott #645, Trooper Snyder #828, and Lt. Winrow #74 of Troop A. Troopers also were alsoassisted by Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office.