Shawnee area stores prepare for Black Friday

Local businesses in Shawnee are preparing for Black Friday, Nov. 27, and the differences that may be brought on as the global COVID-19 pandemic continues.

According to Vicki Grider, owner of Savvy Bites Gifts and Kitchen Specialties in downtown Shawnee, she's not entirely sure what Black Friday will look like at her store, but she plans to be open and will have items on sale.

She will have good sales on various name brand products and will continue to implement safety measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The business owner said customers will be required to wear masks and there will be a limited amount of people allowed in the shop at one time.

In addition, Grider said curbside pick-up and shipping is available to people. Savvy Bites typically has a good turnout on Black Friday and she hopes it'll continue this year with all the safety protocols.

Savvy Bites is a fairly large store, Grider said, and allows customers the ability to spread out and be socially distant which she also said will be good on Black Friday.

Since the pandemic began, people have called in their orders and will be able to do so on Black Friday as well.

In addition, the business owner said she will put up a video of sale items on the Savvy Bites Facebook page which will be available for purchase.

Grider said she has a loyal customer base which has supported her throughout the pandemic and she believes that will continue in some form or fashion on Black Friday. She said she’s grateful to her customers.

Along with Savvy Bites, local Shawnee boutique Wystle on Kickapoo Street will participate in Black Friday by offering gift wrapping and gift bow and tag making classes to customers.

According to owner Rachel Melot, Wystle will have both a virtual and in-person gift wrapping class on Black Friday for those who wish to wrap their presents or construct their own personal bow and tags for their gifts.

Melot said the in-person gift, bow and tag making class will be socially distant and people will be required to wear masks.

For more information on the classes, Melot said people can call the store at (405) 275-5525 or visit Wystle's Facebook page.