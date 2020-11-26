Bethel students share 'How to cook a turkey'

Kim Morava

Thanksgiving may look a little bit different in this year of COVID-19, but luckily, some holiday traditions never change.

The News-Star, in cooperation with Bethel Lower Elementary School, once again is providing our readers with some holiday tradition and cheer as students share how they would cook a turkey this Thanksgiving.

As you celebrate this Thanksgiving, whether that's a usual gathering or a much smaller one this year, please take take to enjoy and be thankful for the blessings in your life.

Here, you'll find several Bethel students and classes sharing their turkey recipes.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Garoutte

PreK

Axl Bedford – I would put it in the grass. Then put it in the house. Then put it on a plate. Eat it.

Hailey Briley – Put it in the oven. Cook it for 24 hours. Then take it out and talk to it. Put some seasoning on it. Put some salt on it. Put pepper on it. Then eat it.

Huck Childers – Cook it for 5 minutes. Then I’d take out and put some chips on it. Put a hamburger on it. Put some popcorn on it. Then eat it.

Harper Cox – I would ask my mom how to cook it. Maybe, put it in a pan and put it on the stove for 2 hours. Then my mom would let me help cook it. I’d put some sprinkles on it. Then I’d eat it.

Blaine Cunningham – Put it on the grill and cook it for 10 hours for my family.

Timothy Davis – I would cook it at Grandma’s house. I would put it in the oven for 2 hours and then on the stove for 2 minutes. Then I’d play with Grandma’s toys. When the turkey is done, we’ll eat it. We would cook pancakes, too.

Tanner Duff – I would cook it with magic. I would take it to whoever wanted some. I would cook it on the grill for 20 hours. I would put salt and pepper on it. When it’s done, I’ll give it to the person.

Daisy Duke – I’d put it on the shelf. I’d cook it in the stove for 5 hours. Then take it out and eat it.

Wyatt Fitzgerald – I would cook the turkey with chicken nuggets and French fries. I would cook it in the stove. I would have some strawberry pie, too.

Kameron Fowler – I would put pizza on the turkey’s naked eyes. I’d put some French fries on it. I’d cook it in the microwave until my mom says it’s done. Then we would eat it.

Maverick Jackson – I would put beef on it and put it in the oven for 4 minutes. When it is done cooking, I would put pepper and salt on it. Then eat it.

Clara Lee – Bake it for 20 minutes. Put some sprinkles and salt on it. Then put some pepper and bologna on it. After it is done cooking, we will eat it and drink orange juice.

Sebastian Lulko – I would cook it in a pot for 2 hours. I would put blue sprinkles on it. Then we would eat it.

Tucker Motley – I would cook the turkey in the microwave for 30 minutes. I would put salt and pepper on it. I would put a little bit of that sauce I eat at Tapatios on it. I would put a little sprinkles on it. Put some cake on it. Then when it’s finished, I’d eat it.

Marleigh Phillips – I would cook it on the stove for 20 minutes. I would put salt and pepper on it. I’d put some peppers on it. I’d put some jellybeans on it, because I love jellybeans! And Skittles, because I love Skittles, too! Then I’d eat it when it’s done.

Baylor Pinkston – Put it in the oven for 40 minutes. I would put chocolate cake on it and a strawberry on it. Then I’d eat it. I usually don’t eat turkey. My mom and dad eat it.

Corbyn Stinger – Cook it on ten hundred minutes and then eat it.

Jace Williams – I would make it in the kitchen. I would cook it in the microwave for 20 hours. It would take $1,000.00, and then we would get snow cones. I would put ketchup and mustard on it. I would put French fries on it and everything. We would wait till it cools off, and then we would eat it. We would drink water, because water is good for you and it makes you big and strong. We would eat it with broccoli. My snow cone would be rainbow. I love my family.

Camille Winkler – I would cook it outside on the grill for 3 hours. I would put some toppings on it, like strawberries and oranges. I would put some tacos with it. When it is done on the grill, I would eat it.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Marlow

PreK

Dominic Austin – Just keep it alive. Then kill it with a real sword and put it in the microwave. Then eat it.

Bryar Baker – I would slice it up and put it in the oven. Then get the meat and eat it.

Emory Beauchamp – I would kill a chicken and get the feather out. I would cook it in the microwave. I would put it on the table on a plate and wait for my friends to get there. Get the tea set ready. Then get more food to eat for everyone’s places. I would make a cake, too. Then we would eat it.

Kyndell Bowles – I would put it in the oven. Then take it out and eat it.

Stryker Cobb – I would cook it on the grill. When it’s ready, you take it out and eat it.

Griffin Dority – Kill him with a knife and put it in the microwave.

Jillian Eyestone – I would cook eggs and make some bread and butter. I would make the turkey grow and then eat it.

Beckam Freeman – I would put it in the oven, eat it, and give some to my mom and dad. I would take a big piece.

Olivia Harris – I would cook it in the oven, get it out, and eat it. Put the dishes in the sink.

Kaydince Herron – I would put it in the oven. Wait for people to come over for Thanksgiving and then eat it all with our family.

Jordyn Jackson – I would put it in the oven, cook it, and then eat it.

Julianna Kuchynka – I would fry it. I eat it. Then go to bed.

Chase Long – I would cook it and put pepper on it and cheese. Eat it.

Jorge McElrath – I would cook it then we eat its body.

Sophia Melson – I would cook it in the microwave and eat it all gone.

Lexi Owens – I would put it on the stove. Then put some peppers and salt on it. Then eat it. That’s all.

Beau Pope – I would bake it in the oven. Then cut it and eat it.

Gentry Willson – I would put sprinkles on the turkey. Then gumdrops and lollipops. I would put it in the oven, take it out of the oven, and then put it on the table. Then everyone eats it.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Wade

PreK

Wesley Arnold – Take it out of the fridge. Put it inside the oven. No salt! And eat it. No gravy!

Kael Bailey – Put it in the oven. I know a toaster on top of the oven. That’s probably almost all of it.

Madilyn Bradley – Cut it. Put it in the oven. My mom puts bar-b-q sauce on it. Mom likes to paint on it. My mom likes to put water on it.

Jeremiah Butts – Cook it with eggs and cookies.

Jacob Cobb Jr. – Cook it in the microwave. You eat it.

Olivia Dennis – I cook it in the microwave, and I cook pizza rolls in the microwave. I cook it by itself.

Emarie Dinkins – We put it in a pan. Then we flip it. And then, we flip it on the other side. Then we put it on a plate. Then we cut it. Then we eat it with a fork.

Weston Harris – Put it in the oven. Cook it. Put salt on it.

Madison Hasbell – Cook it. Put chicken on it.

Ariel Hughes – I never cooked a turkey before. Well, Mimi’s cooked one, but I’ve never watched her. I think Mimi put it in the oven. Then I’m sure that she would take it out.

Abigail Hughes – Shake it. Get a spoon and flip it around. Then you sit for a second. Then you come back. Flip it again. Then shake it around again. Flip it one more time. Then get a drink. Flip it and shake it again. Then it’s done.

Ryatt Redding – Cook it on the stove. Eat it.

V.S. – Cook it in the oven. I put a turkey on a plate.

Hudson Taylor – I don’t know. You cook it. You put it in a pan. Then you turn on the heat and then that’s how you cook a turkey.

Karston Turner – Put it in the oven. Put it in the refrigerator. Cook it. And then you eat it. Then you go to your bedroom and play. Then you go to sleep. Then you wake up in the morning to get an apple. And then you get a banana.

Hadlee Wilcox – Just cut it open and put it on a pan. Then just eat.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Affentranger

Kindergarten & 1st Grade

Gavin Anderson – First, you need to get a turkey at the store. Then you put it in the oven for two hours. Then you take it out of the oven. Put salt and pepper on it.

Emilio Andujo – 1 turkey, 4 onions, butter, salt, pepper, 2 carrots, 2 celery stalks, chicken broth – Rub turkey with butter and season with salt and pepper. Place in pan with vegetables. Roast for 2.5-3 hours at 375. Carve turkey.

Easton Lees – You put in a pot and cook it. Then you get it out and wait until Thanksgiving and eat it.

Jackson Lees – I would put it in the oven first. Then I would cut it up. Then I would put the pieces I cut up in the pan. Then I wait for them to cook. Then I would eat him for Thanksgiving.

Kingston Ramsey – I would put it in the oven. I will wait until it is done.

Kara Robbins – First, you put it on a stick and then you turn it around above a campfire. You can add butter if you want. You eat it with corn, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie.

Chevy Weaver – Find a turkey, kill it, wash it, take off the feathers, cook it, and eat it with your family. Then you’re done.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Ingersoll

Kindergarten

Doyle Black – You put it in the frying pan and put it on the stove. Then you cook it for 2 minutes and then you eat it all up.

Roman B. – First, you take the feathers off. Then, you take the head off. Then, you put flavor on the turkey. Next, you put stuffing in your turkey. Then, you cook it in the oven. Last, you put the turkey on the table and enjoy! Happy Thanksgiving!

Colby Blood – Grow the turkey. Put Salt on the turkey. Add hotdogs, ketchup, and Vienna sausages on top. Then put it in the oven for 25 minutes. Then eat it. That is how I would cook my turkey.

Isaac Boland – Get a turkey from the dollar store. Put salt on it, some pepper, and like mushrooms. Put it in the oven at 90 degrees for 12 minutes.

Adalyn Bolding – You get in the truck, drive to the store, get a bag and put the turkey in it. Go home. You cook the turkey on a tray for 4 minutes at 475 degrees. When the oven beeps the turkey is done. Take the turkey out, cut it, and take the bones out of it. Then eat the turkey.

Madilyn Brown – Cook it in the oven. Put some cereal on it. Then put some marshmallows on it. Put it back in the oven. Add salt to it.

Jace Cloud – Put it in the oven, then get it out and put sugar on it. And then salt. The turkey comes from a barn. Make sure to turn the oven to one degree so it doesn’t get too hot. Then cook it for two minutes! Wah-lah!

Shonyas DeerInWater – The turkey comes from a car. To cook the turkey you put sauce on it. The turkey cooks in the oven to make it yummy at 312 degrees.

Paisley Delossantos – First, I put honey and sugar on the turkey. Then, I put it in the oven for 16 minutes. Then put salt on it and let it cool off. I have mom help me get some turkey. Then I eat it.

Ryan Flores – First, Ryan would go out and shoot it or buy it at the store. Then he would have to clean it by spraying water on it. Then he would season it with salt and some that black pepper stuff. That is pretty much all. Then he would set the temperature for nine eight seven…I think! Then he would put it in the oven for three minutes. Pull it out and put sauce on it…mild sauce then cut it up. Then he would dip it in ketchup to eat it, but you can use ranch if that is what you like on your turkey. Happy Thanksgiving from Chef Ryan!

Noah Harrell – You put it in the oven turn it to 40. Then you clean it and cook it up.

Ryleigh Loyd – First, you cut the feathers off and clean it real nice. Then when it’s clean you put butter, pumpkin seasoning, and salt on it. Cover the turkey with foil and put in the oven at 300 degrees and let it cook for 20 minutes. You take it out put more salt on it. Then you cut it, wait for it to cool down, and then you eat it.

Payten Shannon – Cook it. Eat it. Put it on the pan. Wash it. Pat it with a spatula. Have water.

Jack Steward – Hunt the turkey. Rip the gobblers off. Pluck the feathers. The guts… Dad can yank them out then put them in the creek. Throw the turkey on the grill. Don’t forget to add pepper, salt, salsa, and queso. Cook at 2 x 4 heat for 8 hours and 99 seconds. Grind it up and eat it.

Sadie Wellman – You get a turkey from the garden. First, you plant it. Then you take it out. Then you cut off the feathers and wash it off. Next, you put it in the oven for 22 seconds. Then you take it out and put some salt on it. Then you warm it up. Then you eat it!

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Nowlin

Kindergarten

Izak Barger – You start by hunting the turkey in the forest. Then you shoot the turkey in the eye and drain the blood. Next, you pull the feathers and cook the turkey in the oven at 20 degrees for 10 seconds. Get the turkey out of the oven and season it. Then we eat it.

Scarlett B. – Unwrap the turkey. Season the turkey. Spread it apart. Put the turkey in the pan. Put it in the oven. Cook the turkey for 37 minutes. Then cut the turkey. Serve and eat!

Eric Boland – A turkey comes from a farm. I might take sour cream on it. You shoot it. Then pat it or squish it in the window to get the feathers off. Cook it for 15 minutes at real hot at 100 degrees. Then get it out of the oven. I want pig meat, sour cream, marshmallows, and sprinkles on the turkey. Then you eat it with a fork.

Conner Caudill – Turkeys come from a farm. You cook a turkey at 99 degrees. You put cheese on top of it to cook. Then you cook it for 50 minutes. Then you cut it in half so everyone can eat it.

Steven Combs – I would put hot sauce on it and salt and then I would put it on the stove. I wouldn’t cook it very long. Then everyone would eat it.

Blakely Giles – Go in the kitchen. You cook it with French fries and chicken.

Luke Harrell – First, cut the turkey. Put it in the oven. Bake it for 106 minutes. Put sprinkles on it to make it pretty. Then mix it.

Nash Herron – First, go to the forest where turkeys live. Kill a turkey. Then put some oil on the turkey because turkeys are slimy. Put it in the oven on 21 degrees for 21 minutes. The degrees and time should be the same.

Piper Marlow – I would put it in the oven. Then time it. Take it out of the oven when it’s done. Put it on a pan. Flip it over with a spatula. Now, get the table all ready. Get forks, knives, spoons, plates, and napkins. Now eat it!

Kaleb Moyer – A turkey comes from the wild. You put salt, ketchup, and ranch on it. Also, put 16 ranches on it and 16 ketchups on it and then we cook it on 16 degrees. We cook it for 2 minutes. Then it is done. We cut it up. Then we eat it and then we throw it away.

Blaise Mullendore – First, you have to kill a turkey. I would actually put BBQ on it. Then I would put it in the stove. I would cook it at 6 degrees for 10 minutes definitely not hours. Then we will eat it.

Johnny Nolte – First, we go to a farm, chase a turkey, and catch it with a net. Bring it home. Then add sprinkles and cream. Cook it in the oven for 48 days at 78 degrees. Then chop it up so we can bite little pieces. Then we call our friend and family and we all eat together.

Illa Phelps – You get the turkey from a barn. Put a stick on it. Bake at 118 degrees for 2 minutes.

Skylar Phipps – You buy one. You stuff it with veggies. You share it with people you love with mashed potatoes, green beans, vegetables, and fruit.

Eban Powis – Put it in the stove. Put hot sauce on it. Cook it on hot. Cook it for 60 minutes. Take it out of the oven with gloves. Give it to someone and go to your seat.

Rylee Reeves – The turkey comes from the barn. First, you put the turkey on the oven. Then you get the ingredients for the turkey. Cook on 10 temperature. I think you cook it for 13 minutes.

Jackson Vickers – If I was to cook a turkey, I would get bones and I would get meat. I would put it in the oven and bake for 1 minute. Take it out and eat it.

Alan Villegas – How to prepare a turkey? I like turkey with chocolate, strawberries, and marshmallows. Then I put it on the stove and put orange juice on top with sprinkles.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Mrs. Pinkston

Kindergarten

Khloie Blocker – First, you have to pluck the feathers. Then you have to wash it and put seasoning on it. Then you put it in the oven on ten seconds. Then you take it out then you put salt and pepper on it. Then you eat it!

Colin Burkhart – Put it in the oven. Then cut it up. Then we say our name. Then eat it.

Cole Darr – You skin a turkey. Then fry it. You put corn in it and eat it.

Brooklin Grossman – Put the turkey in the oven on 5 hot. Get out the turkey and give it to people.

Deaton Holt – You cook a turkey for 10 minutes in the oven. You put meat on there. The oven is 10 times hot. Mom and dad cook it.

Summer Keksi – Put it in the oven on 7 degrees for 2 hours. Put salt on it and then eat it.

Emilee Klippstein – Put it on 11 degrees and cook it for 7 hours. Put sauce on it and then give it to people.

Boston Ledgerwood – I would put lots of garlic salt on it. I would cook it in a stove. I would cook it at 6 in the stove for 5 minutes.

Ella Lee – You hunt it, get the feathers off, skin it, put salt and pepper on it, and cook it for 30 minutes. Then you serve something with it.

Jace Lyles – You put it in the oven. You put it to 100 degrees. You put garlic pepper and salsa on it. Then you put ranch, hot sauce, and some more garlic.

Ayden Morse – In the oven. Cook is for 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 hours. Put salt and pepper on it. The turkey comes from a chicken. Then people eat the turkey and get a drink.

Rose Peck – Put the turkey in the oven on hot. After it’s done, put salt on it and then you cut it up and eat it.

Braydin Robbin – Put it in the oven. You put the oven on 90 degrees. Take it out and put pepper on it. Then cut it and eat it.

Hayden Tiernan – I’ll put my turkey in the oven. Then I will take it out and cut it.

Naomi Vanliew – You go to the store and get the turkey. You bring it home. Then turn the oven to 9. Next put seasoning on it and then ask my dad what else we would put on there. Then cook the turkey for 5 hours. Finally, the turkey is done.

Kendall Wiens – You clean it. Then you butter it and put seasoning on it. Then you cook it for 99 days. You take it out, cut it up, and then eat it.

Bethel Lower Elementary

Ms. Stone

Kindergarten

Aurora Austin – I would cook my turkey with sprinkles and chocolate chips.

Kinzleigh Baxter – My mom would take me to the store to buy a turkey. I’ll get it from the meat place at the store. I will take it home. I would put sprinkles and ketchup on it. I put it in a pan and cover it with a wrapper. I will cook it for 20 minutes at 1 degree. Then I will get it out of the oven. When it cools off, we will eat it.

Alyssa Briley – Wash with water hose. Season it with cinnamon. Cover with foil and cook for 10 hours. Pull it out and talk to the turkey. Put it back in the oven for 10 hours. When it is done, pull it out to pack it with fireworks and blow it up. Find all the meat and serve it.

Bryan Cobb – I’d leave its feet and beak on and cook it with bananas, pickles, and apples. The oven should be about as hot as the sun! Oh well that’s hot. I think that will do it. I’d cook it alive. I’d take the feathers out first.

Brayleigh Foster – You put it in the oven for 40 seconds. I would put mustard and seasoning on the outside first. Then give it to my Mimi.

Ryatt Harris – You put stuff on it. You put mustard on it. Then you put pickles on it. Then you put a hotdog on it. Then you put grapes on it. Then you cook it and then you eat it. Done!

Colyn LaPlante – Go to the country and shoot a turkey. Next, take the feathers off. Then take the skin off. Cook the turkey on 99 degrees for 99 hours. Finally eat it.

Naomi Loftis – So this is how to make a turkey. You put some onions, lettuce, carrots on the turkey. Cook butter and put the leaves….I mean put the green stuff on. Then put it in the oven and cook it 15 minutes per pound.

Bristol Robbins – You go to the desert and get a turkey. Then you put the turkey in a pan and tell it to go to sleep. Put the turkey in the oven at 2020 degrees. Next, eat it with silverware and ketchup. After you eat your Turkey and ham, you can drink Kool-Aid and eat cupcakes.

Aiyden Rutledge – I would bake it and put some stuff on it. Then you put some hot sauce. Put some ingredients like baking soda and spices. Then you bake it in the oven for 65 minutes. Then when it’s done you put the food on the table and eat it.

Rhianna Schnitker – First, I will put a plate on it. Second, I will put it in the oven to cook for 30 minutes. Then I’ll put hot sauce on it. And last thing, I’ll eat it!

Ruger Stanley – Get a turkey and put it in the oven. Then it takes a long time. Then you eat it like that!

Elijah Tubbs – I would go to the store and buy a turkey. Take it home and put it on a pan. Then I would put regular seasoning on it. I don’t know what kind of seasoning whatever my mom uses. Put it in the oven and cook at 12 degrees for twenty minutes. I would put pickles on it. Then I would eat it.

Patrick Tucker – I cook my turkey at 1 degree temperature for 1 minute. I put the turkey in the oven….yeah. I eat broccoli and snakes with my turkey.

Kyson Turner – First, we kill the turkey. Then put it in the oven and put salt on it. Add chicken nuggets, add turkey, add syrup. Then take it out of the oven and put it on a horse. Then eat it.

Linda Kay Yarbrough – Get the turkey at FireLake and cook it for 3 minutes. Then put macaroni and cheese on it first. Then put sprinkles, cucumbers, cinnamon rolls, pumpkin seeds, and zucchini on it.

Kaden Wilson – So I put some salt, some sprinkles, some corn, and some peas on it. I cook it in the oven for 10 seconds. Then I get a knife and cut it. And then we eat it.