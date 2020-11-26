Shawnee police offer holiday shopping tips

It's the holiday season and the Shawnee Police Departments has safety tips for people as they do their holiday shopping.

According to Shawnee Police Department Cpl. Vivian Lozano, people should be sure to secure their cars while they're shopping.

In addition, Lozano said people should never leave their car unlocked or running while unattended.

Lozano also said people should hide any items of value when a car is unattended and don't leave keys in the car.

Finally, Lozano said people shouldn't leave cash, the title of the car or any other important documents in the car unattended.