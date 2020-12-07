Mathis Brothers Sleep Center, La-Z-Boy and Ashley Furniture coming to former Shawnee JCPenney site

By Richard Mize, Gannett/The Oklahoman

Mathis Brothers is headed to Shawnee with three of its retail concepts in one place: Mathis Sleep Center, Ashley Furniture and a La-Z-Boy store, all in the former J.C. Penney at Shawnee Mall.

The stores should open in spring or early summer next year, Mathis Brothers spokesman Kerry Tramel said Friday. The property fronts Interstate 40 at the northeast corner of I-40 and Kickapoo Road.

"It's new life" for the mall, which lost J.C. Penney, an anchor, last summer, said CBRE retail property broker Mark Inman, who handled the sale of the 50,973-square-foot building this week.

The Shawnee J.C. Penney was one of six in Oklahoma and 242 across the country that closed last summer as the long-troubled department store chain, hammered further by the coronavirus and economic shutdown, sought stability under Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. J.C. Penney had been at Shawnee Mall since it was built in the 1980s. JCP Realty Inc., Penney's property development division, was a co-developer of the mall as a limited partner with The Herring Group of Dallas.

Mathis Bros. Oklahoma City LLC paid OOTB Shawnee LLC of Miami, Florida, $2,391,250 for the building and 4.35 acres, county records show. The property abuts Shawnee Mall but is a separate parcel with different ownership, a typical anchor setup for malls and shopping centers.

Tramel said this expansion will give Mathis Brothers its eighth Ashley Furniture store, counting one about to open in Ardmore; its fourth La-Z-Boy store; and its 16th Mathis Sleep Center. Mathis Brothers, which is a franchisee of Ashley and La-Z-Boy, has a similar-three-store location at 3400 W Memorial Road.

Inman said Mathis Brothers' expansion fits Shawnee Mall's evolving configuration. With several stores fronting I-40 and others on outparcels, it's become a hybrid — half mall and half retail power center.