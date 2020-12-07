School Board Candidate Filing Set to Begin Monday, December 7th

Candidates for the Board of Education in 15 Pottawatomie County school districts will file their Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. on Monday, December 7th 2020, and continuing Tuesday and Wednesday, Pottawatomie County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said today.

Stover said the official filing period ends at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. All candidate filings will occur at the Pottawatomie County Election Board office, 14101 Acme Rd, in Shawnee , Stover said.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 9, 2021 and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.

Candidates may file for the following offices:

Grove School District---Office No. 3

Pleasant School District---Office No. 3

South Rock Creek School District---Office No. 3

McLoud School District---Office No. 1

Dale School District---Office No. 1

Bethel School District---Office No. 1

Bethel Unexpired 3yr term---Office No. 4

Bethel Unexpired 4yr term---Office No. 5

Macomb School District---Office No. 1

Earlsboro School District---Office No. 1

North Rock Creek School District---Office No. 1

Tecumseh School District---Office No. 1

Shawnee School District---Office No. 5

Shawnee School District---Office No. 7

Asher School District---Office No. 1

Wanette School District---Office No. 1

Maud School District---Office No. 1

Gordon Cooper Tech Center---Office No. 3

For more information, contact the Pottawatomie County Election Board at 405-273-8376