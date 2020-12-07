Top five percent of Shawnee class of 2021 recognized

The Shawnee News-Star

Fifteen members of the Shawnee High School Class of 2021 received Academic Letter Jackets and certificates from program sponsor Arvest Bank during the varsity basketball season opener Friday evening.

Academic Letter Jackets are given each year to the top 5% of the graduating class.

"Arvest Bank is very proud to sponsor the 37th annual Shawnee High School Academic Letter Jacket awards program," said Brian Nave, senior vice president of Arvest Bank Shawnee. "We appreciate the importance of academic excellence and the hard work required of the students, as well as the support from parents, grandparents, teachers, counselors and the administration."

"This event allows Arvest Bank, as well as the entire community, to recognize the achievements of these outstanding students," Nave said.

This year's jacket recipients are as follows:

Alethea Anderson, daughter of Tawa and Vanessa Anderson

Josulyn Brooks, daughter of Yolanda and Gregory Brooks

Cynthia Bui, daughter Wiley and Jenny Bui and Christine Williams

Luke Cantrell, son of Pete and Karla Cantrell

Kayla Casteel, daughter of Rodney and Tiffany Casteel

Mio Dykstra, daughter of Michael and Kumiko Dykstra

Kiera Gonzales, daughter of Kristin and Anthony Gonzales

Paige Iddings, daughter of John and Darla Iddings

Ashli Johnson, daughter of Melanie Laughlin and Terry Johnson

Daniel King, son of Lucy King and Gene King

Bailee McIntosh, daughter of Jennifer and Marty McIntosh

Zachary Pennington, son of Cherity and Vance Pennington

Kylie Peters, daughter of Jeff and Kristi Peters

William Stewart, son of Scott and Robin Stewart

Olivia Todd, daughter of Phil Todd