Top five percent of Shawnee class of 2021 recognized
Fifteen members of the Shawnee High School Class of 2021 received Academic Letter Jackets and certificates from program sponsor Arvest Bank during the varsity basketball season opener Friday evening.
Academic Letter Jackets are given each year to the top 5% of the graduating class.
"Arvest Bank is very proud to sponsor the 37th annual Shawnee High School Academic Letter Jacket awards program," said Brian Nave, senior vice president of Arvest Bank Shawnee. "We appreciate the importance of academic excellence and the hard work required of the students, as well as the support from parents, grandparents, teachers, counselors and the administration."
"This event allows Arvest Bank, as well as the entire community, to recognize the achievements of these outstanding students," Nave said.
This year's jacket recipients are as follows:
Alethea Anderson, daughter of Tawa and Vanessa Anderson
Josulyn Brooks, daughter of Yolanda and Gregory Brooks
Cynthia Bui, daughter Wiley and Jenny Bui and Christine Williams
Luke Cantrell, son of Pete and Karla Cantrell
Kayla Casteel, daughter of Rodney and Tiffany Casteel
Mio Dykstra, daughter of Michael and Kumiko Dykstra
Kiera Gonzales, daughter of Kristin and Anthony Gonzales
Paige Iddings, daughter of John and Darla Iddings
Ashli Johnson, daughter of Melanie Laughlin and Terry Johnson
Daniel King, son of Lucy King and Gene King
Bailee McIntosh, daughter of Jennifer and Marty McIntosh
Zachary Pennington, son of Cherity and Vance Pennington
Kylie Peters, daughter of Jeff and Kristi Peters
William Stewart, son of Scott and Robin Stewart
Olivia Todd, daughter of Phil Todd