Pott. County School Board filings ongoing

Elisabeth Slay

The Shawnee News-Star

The first of a three-day candidate filing period for 15 Pottawatomie County school district school board seats opened Monday, Dec. 7 and the overall filing period will conclude at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Candidates for the Board of Education in 15 Pottawatomie County school districts can file Declarations of Candidacy from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Pottawatomie County Election Board office, 14101 Acme Road, in Shawnee.

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 9, 2021 and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.

Open seats and filings made as of Monday were:

Asher Public Schools-Office No. 1-Adam Kuhlman

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 1-Brandon Bussell

Dale Public Schools-Office No. 1-Shane Brewster and Tim Collins

Earlsboro Public Schools-Office No. 1-Kenneth Brooks

Gordon Cooper Tech Center-Office No. 3-Mike Matlock

Macomb Public Schools-Office No. 1-Pat Cope

Maud Public Schools-Office No. 1-Kurtis Dustman

McLoud Public Schools-Office No. 1-Dustin M. Greenberg

North Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 1-Rick Gowin

Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Office No. 3-Michael Phillips

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 7-Bobby Canty

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 5-Clif Harden

Due to earlier press deadlines, The Shawnee News-Star was not able to make the day one filings available in print until Wednesday's paper. Read more updates online and watch for the full story outlining all races that have developed once the filing period concludes

Due to positive COVID-19 cases, the staff of the Pottawatomie County Election Board are all quarantining this week, but the office remains open to the public as the Secretary of the Lincoln County Election Board is helping with filing and assisting Pott. County employees who are working from home.

Watch for updates.