LOCAL

Update: Pott. County School Board filings

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
County Election Board

The second of a three-day candidate filing period for 15 Pottawatomie County school district school board seats continued Tuesday, Dec. 8 and the overall filing period was ongoing at press time Wednesday and was set to conclude at 5 p.m.  

The Board of Education positions at stake will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 9, 2021 and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election. If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.  

Open seats and filings made as of Tuesday were:  

Asher Public Schools-Office No. 1-Adam Kuhlman  

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 1-Brandon Bussell   

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 5- Kevin Roland  

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 4-Susan L. Watson  

Dale Public Schools-Office No. 1-Shane Brewster and Tim Collins   

Earlsboro Public Schools-Office No. 1-Kenneth Brooks   

Gordon Cooper Tech Center-Office No. 3-Mike Matlock 

Grove Public Schools-Office No. 3-Leah Longest  

Macomb Public Schools-Office No. 1-Pat Cope   

Maud Public Schools-Office No. 1-Kurtis Dustman   

McLoud Public Schools-Office No. 1-Dustin M. Greenberg  

North Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 1-Rick Gowin  

Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Office No. 3-Michael Phillips and Eugenia Lena  

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 7-Bobby Canty   

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 5-Clif Harden  

Tecumseh Public Schools-Office No. 1-Dylan C. Hays  

Due to earlier press deadlines, the final filings won’t be in the print edition until Friday’s paper, but updates will be posted online. 