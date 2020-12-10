Area School Board filings conclude; races develop in five districts

The final day of a three-day candidate filing period for 15 Pottawatomie County school district school board seats concluded Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Some won seats unopposed, but for races that developed, the Board of Education positions will be filled at the Board of Education Primary Election scheduled February 9, 2021 and the Board of Education General Election on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

If only two candidates file, the position will be filled at the General Election.

If more than two candidates file, a Primary Election will be held.

If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the total votes cast in the Primary Election, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will meet in the General Election.

Based on the list, there will be elections needed for Bethel Office No. 5, Asher Office No. 1, Dale Office No. 1, Grove Office 3 and Pleasant Grove Office 3. All other office had a single candidate who wins unopposed.

Filings at the end of the three-day event were as follows:

Asher Public Schools-Office No. 1-Adam Kuhlman and Tim Dobbs

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 1-Brandon Bussell

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 5- Kevin Roland and Jay Seckel

Bethel Public Schools-Office No. 4-Susan L. Watson

Dale Public Schools-Office No. 1-Shane Brewster and Tim Collins

Earlsboro Public Schools-Office No. 1-Kenneth Brooks

Gordon Cooper Tech Center-Office No. 3-Mike Matlock

Grove Public Schools-Office No. 3-Leah Longest and Audrey Rose

Macomb Public Schools-Office No. 1-Pat Cope

Maud Public Schools-Office No. 1-Kurtis Dustman

McLoud Public Schools-Office No. 1-Dustin M. Greenberg

North Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 1-Rick Gowin

Pleasant Grove Public Schools-Office No. 3-Michael Phillips and Eugenia Lena

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 7-Bobby Canty

Shawnee Public Schools-Office No. 5-Clif Harden

South Rock Creek Public Schools-Office No. 3-Derrick L. Kasterke

Tecumseh Public Schools-Office No. 1-Dylan C. Hays