District 1 ice storm debris clean up temporarily shut down due to COVID-19

Pottawatomie County Commissioners are close to cleaning the final debris from October's historic ice storm but District 1's efforts are temporarily shut down due to a positive COVID-19 case among cleanup crew workers.

According to District 2 Commissioner Randy Thomas, a crew worker tested positive for COVID-19 which has halted debris pick up for the next seven to 10 days as the worker quarantines.

However, Thomas said District 2 completed its cleanup process on Monday, Dec. 7.

Thomas said in a span of four to six weeks cleanup crews picked up debris that spread about 64 miles across the northwest section of District 2.

Check back for updates.