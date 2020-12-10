Shawnee businesses to participate in Christmas Crawl

Several Shawnee businesses will participate in the second annual and now week-long Christmas Crawl which will kick off Saturday, Dec. 12 from 6-9 p.m. with the Main Street Market at Bayly Botanicals.

According to Shawnee Forward CEO Rachel Melot, the Christmas Crawl will continue until Friday, Dec. 18 and allow shoppers a chance to visit local stores in Shawnee and have their name entered in a raffle.

Melot said every time a shopper purchases an item at participating stores, they can scan a QR code and enter their name in a chance to win a $400 Air B&B gift card, a $150 Visa gift card and a $100 gas card.

The local business owner said Shawnee Forward will pick the winner at 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 22 during a Facebook Live feed which people can tune into on the Shawnee Forward Facebook page.

On the final day of the week-long event which is Friday, Dec. 18 Melot said people can participate in several Christmas Crawl activities.

Melot said this event will help businesses as it will encourage people to shop locally.

"Shawnee Forward is doing this to continue the effort to support local businesses through this retail season," Melot said.

Melot said participants in the Chirstmas Crawl include Mainstream Boutique, First United, Coffee N Crafts, Collision Works, BancFirst, MacArthur Creek, Cuckoo Bird, Bayly Botanicals, The Gathering Place, Guitar Vault and Wystle.

Melot said COVID-19 procedures will be put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

These procedures include mask requirements, regular disinfecting of surfaces, monitoring capacity, social distancing built into the shopping experience and outside seating.

For more information about the event and activities visit shawneeforward.com.