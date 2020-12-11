Pott. County fugitive nabbed in Las Vegas

A Pottawatomie County fugitive on the run since 2019 has been apprehended in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Pottawatomie County Investigator Jimmy Brewer said Dion E. Robinson, 28, of Shawnee, was wanted by the sheriff's Fugitive Task Force for several felony warrants, including shooting with intent to kill, and was arrested by authorities in Las Vegas Monday. That apprehension occurred inside an elevator of the Circus Circus Casino without any incident, Brewer said.

The arrest ended two weeks of tracking after authorities received information that Robinson was in Hemet, California and then tracked him to San Diego before finally getting confirmation Monday on his location in Las Vegas. He was arrested with assistance from the Las Vegas Metro Police Department Violent Crimes Division, Brewer said.

Robinson had several outstanding Pott. County felony warrants, including the charge of shooting with intent to kill, possession of a firearm while on probation and after conviction of a felony, ID/Computer fraud and others, Brewer said, along with a 2020 charge of trafficking in illegal drugs, court records show.

It's expected Robinson will be transferred back to Pottawatomie County to face future court dates.