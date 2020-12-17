Sheriff’s Office honored by Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was recently honored at the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association banquet held October 16th, 2020 which was held in Norman, Oklahoma.

Deputy Taylor Smith received the Meritorious Service Award, Sheriff Michael D. Booth was inducted into the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Hall of Fame, Deputy Amber Wells received the Life Saving Award, Deputy Jason Seikel received the Life Saving Award, Deputy Jesse McCord received the Meritorious Service Award, Deputy Dakota Etier received the Meritorious Service Award, and Deputy David DeWitt received Reserve Deputy of the Year.