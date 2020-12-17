SUBSCRIBE NOW
As low as 99¢ for the first month
SUBSCRIBE NOW
99¢ for the first month.
LOCAL

Sheriff’s Office honored by Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association

Elisabeth Slay
The Shawnee News-Star
Sheriff Michael D. Booth was inducted into the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Hall of Fame.
Cutline From left to right: Undersheriff Travis Palmer, Deputy Taylor Smith, Sheriff Michael D. Booth, Deputy Amber Wells, Deputy Jason Seikel, Deputy Jesse McCord, Deputy Dakota Etier, and Deputy David DeWitt.

The Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office was recently honored at the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association banquet held October 16th, 2020 which was held in Norman, Oklahoma. 

Deputy Taylor Smith received the Meritorious Service Award, Sheriff Michael D. Booth was inducted into the Oklahoma Sheriffs’ Association Hall of Fame, Deputy Amber Wells received the Life Saving Award, Deputy Jason Seikel received the Life Saving Award, Deputy Jesse McCord received the Meritorious Service Award, Deputy Dakota Etier received the Meritorious Service Award, and Deputy David DeWitt received Reserve Deputy of the Year. 