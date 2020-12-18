Roll to Wreaths escort, ceremony planned in Shawnee, Tecumseh Dec 19

The Macomb Oklahoma Area Cemeteries- Roll to Wreaths Riders 4 Vets will honor fallen veterans and officers with a ceremony and laying of wreaths in Shawnee at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 19.

According to Rowdy Butler, president and founder of Roll to Wreaths 4 Vets, due to COVID-19, the event will be outside in front of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse and retired United States Navy Captain John Keilty will speak at the event.

Butler said the Roll to Wreaths Escort will begin at 10 a.m. in Bethany and riders will make the journey to Shawnee.

Following the ceremony and laying of the wreaths at the courthouse, Butler said they will go to the Tecumseh Police Department to lay a wreath for fallen police officer Justin Terney.

Butler said various organizations will be taking part in this event and he is grateful to each and every one of them.

"A special thank you to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Shawnee Police Department, Tecumseh Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, Asher Police Department, Bethany Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Solo Division OKC," Butler said.

Butler said these organizations will be providing the escort convoy for the wreaths from Oklahoma City to Shawnee.

If people want to ride in the escort, they can join the group at Papas Leather Barn at 6623 N.W. 23rd Street in Bethany.

"You must attend the briefing or you will not be allowed to ride in the escort. The group will line up between 9 a.m. to 9:30 and will leave for Shawnee at 10 a.m.

People need to have their masks and be aware of social distancing.

For more information, please call Butler at 405-740-0559.