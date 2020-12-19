Project SAFE accepting donations to give clients, residents a merry Christmas

During the holiday season Project: SAFE is thankful for contributions and is currently accepting donations to give shelter residents and clients a very merry Christmas.

According to Project: SAFE Executive Director Renee Clemmons, the organization accepts donations year-round but is also grateful for any donations from the community to make this Christmas a special one for clients.

Clemmons said financial donations are appreciated as well as donations of house hold items such as towels, gently used clothing for women and children, scarfs, gloves, toys and snack foods.

"Anything that people are feeling moved to bring really helps and is appreciated," Clemmons said.

Project: SAFE Clemmons said has decked the halls of their shelter locations for residents and their families and will celebrate Christmas.

In addition, Clemmons said various organizations such as New Hope Baptist Church, Stephanie's Stockings, Shawnee 7th Day Adventist Church, Oklahoma Baptist University, First National Bank & Trust and many more have donated food, gifts, clothing and other items to the shelter residents and their children.

"We are very thankful for the ongoing support of our community and its generous members in helping us spread hope and help to victims of abuse and their children," Clemmons said.

Clemmons said this year has been a tough one for the organization because they had to cancel their biggest fundraiser.

"Our two main primary supportive volunteer groups are the Project: SAFE Board of Directors, and the Women's Auxiliary formed by Kaye Steele Harrod," Clemmons said. "The Auxiliary facilitates and hosts our annual fundraising event, the Honey Do Auction and dinner each year."

The executive director said this event provides funds for direct client assistance with things like birth certificates, medication co-pays, replacement ID's, clothing and shoes for work, gas money, medical visit co-pays, legal fees, basic car repairs and other items.

"Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, we had to cancel the event this year, but we plan to host our 13th Annual Honey Do Auction in October 2021," Clemmons said.

Project: SAFE is dedicated to helping victims of abuse and their children and Clemmons said the organization is fortunate to have so many partners in the community who advocate for these families.

"It takes a team effort in a community to really make a difference. Multiple people pour themselves out in their work each day to keep victims and their families safe with little recognition for their efforts," Clemmons said. "Our own Project: SAFE advocates serve tirelessly in Pottawatomie and Lincoln counties to provide services for safety, empowerment, healing and freedom from abuse."

For more information or to donate or volunteer call (405)273.9953, visit www.projectsafeok.com/help-out or visit the Project: SAFE Instagram and Facebook pages.

Project: Safe is located at 313 N. Union Avenue in Shawnee.