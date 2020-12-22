Communities gather for Roll to Wreaths escort, ceremony

The Macomb Oklahoma Area Cemeteries- Roll to Wreaths Riders 4 Vets honored fallen veterans and officers during a ceremony and laying of wreaths in Shawnee Saturday in front of the Pottawatomie County Courthouse.

According to Rowdy Butler, president and founder of Roll to Wreaths Riders 4 Vets, due to COVID-19, the event was different this year.

However, Butler said several law enforcement agencies participated in the event and retired United States Navy Captain John Keilty spoke.

Butler said because of the pandemic there weren't as many wreaths for the event, but it's always nice to pay respects to those who served their country.

"It has been the worst year we've had since 2014 but it's still an honor to have people come out," Butler said. "It's still a great thing to take place."

Butler said the Roll to Wreaths Escort began in Bethany and various riders made the journey to Shawnee.

Following the ceremony and laying of the wreaths at the courthouse, Butler said people went to the Tecumseh Police Department to lay a wreath for fallen police officer Justin Terney.

Butler said various organizations took part in this event and he is grateful to each and every one of them.

"A special thank you to the Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office, Shawnee Police Department, Tecumseh Police Department, Shawnee Fire Department, Asher Police Department, Bethany Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office and Solo Division OKC," Butler said.