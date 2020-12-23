Law enforcement couple to host free community Christmas dinner Thursday in Shawnee

Christmas is the season of giving and one local couple, a Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Deputy and his wife, a reserve deputy, are giving back by hosting and organizing a free community Christmas dinner in Shawnee on Dec. 24.

The free community dinner will begin at 11 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 24 at the Shawnee Senior Center on North Bell Street, located just behind the Pottawatomie County courthouse in downtown Shawnee, and go until the food runs out.

Sheriff's Investigator Jimmy Brewer and his wife, Stephanie, a reserve deputy, are organizing and making the dinner possible, with many volunteers helping to make the day a joyous one, with donors also contributing to the cause.

It's an idea Jimmy Brewer said he's had for a while now.

With the pandemic making this year so difficult for everyone, he said they decided this was the year to make it happen, so plans were made to provide a hot Christmas meal for those in need.

“It's a way to give back. The good Lord has blessed me better than I ever deserved,” he said. “We just want to do something good for the community and let people know there are people out there that care.”

He said it started with buying turkeys and hams, then grew to people volunteering and planning sides and desserts, with many volunteers lined up to help cook and serve that day, including their fellow sheriff's deputies and reserves.

Because of COVID-19, Brewer said tables will be set up for social distancing, and there will be sanitizer on site, but they also will have a to-go setup. Brewer said they also are working on ways to try to deliver some meals that day to the homebound as well.

In addition to the hot meal, they will have gift bags to provide hats, gloves, socks and other items to help share the joy of the holidays.

For more information about the event, or to volunteer or donate to the cause, call 405-880-1243.