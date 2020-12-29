North Rock Creek school kicks off comic book project

North Rock Creek Public School custodian Charles Curry who is also a graphic novelist gave his yearly comic book presentation to and encouraged them to create their own stories.

According to Curry, he has his own comic book series called “Drifter: Journals of a Hero” and each year he gives a presentation to upper elementary students and encourages them to write and illustrate their own comic books.

"Every year, since I've started working for NRC, I have given a presentation to the third and fourth grade students about my past of creative writing and illustrating cartoon characters and comic books," Curry said.

The artist said he's loved comic books since he was a student because they were useful tools that helped him learn.

"I struggled to read chapter books and novels early on in my school years and gravitated towards comics due to the visual representation they give while telling the story and that made it easier for me to understand stories better," Curry said.

The graphic novelist said he became passionate about drawing and expressed that passion in his own comic book series which he started seven years ago.

"Once I started working for the school, I thought it would be a great idea to try to inspire the kids around the same age that I was when I started reading comics," Curry said.

For the last four years Curry has given his presentation and he said he's seen quite a bit of growth and progress in several students who've attended.

For more information on Curry's comic book series people can visit the "Drifter: Journals of a Hero Comic Series" Facebook page.

