Golden Rule Home residents, staff receive COVID-19 vaccine

Both residents and staff members of Golden Rule Home in Bethel Acres received their first of two shots for the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Monday, Dec. 28.

According to Administrator Jessica Mitchell, Golden Rule partnered with CVS and gave both residents and staff their first vaccine shot.

Mitchell said everyone will receive their second shot 21 days after their first which is Jan. 18.

Mitchell said about 51 people received the first vaccine shot.

Check back for updates.