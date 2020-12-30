Saidi Named to State Superintendent's Student Advisory Council

The Shawnee News-Star

Shawnee High School Senior Hanaa Saidi is one of 97 Oklahoma high school students named to State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister's 2021 Student Advisory Council, the sixth consecutive year the group has been convened to assist Hofmeister and the Oklahoma State Department of Education in matters of policy.

“Students have a lot to say about their education, and it is critical that we listen to them. The direct insight we receive from our students is incredibly valuable, and each year I am encouraged by the thoughtful reflection and fearless vision of these brilliant young leaders,” Hofmeister said.

Shawnee Superintendent April Grace recommended Saidi for Hofmeister's Advisory Council.

"It was an honor for me to put Hanaa's name forward for the Advisory Council. Her experience in Student Council and our band program will give Hanaa a unique perspective when engaging in rich conversations as part of the council," Grace said.

The 2020 Student Advisory Council last met virtually in June, where students voiced their challenges about learning amid a global pandemic and how racism impacts the classroom experience. Other past discussion topics have included the importance of personal financial literacy, increased awareness of student mental health needs, and how trauma can impede student success. Feedback from the Council has been instrumental in state-level initiatives to provide teachers more professional development in trauma-informed instruction, replace end-of-course high school testing with the ACT or SAT, and pilot Individual Career Academic Planning (ICAP).

The first virtual meeting of the Student Advisory Council is scheduled for Jan. 26.