Ice storm debris cleanup to be completed

The Shawnee News-Star

As of December 28, the first phase of limb removal is nearing completion with 90 percent or more of the city completed.

The first phase will be completed by January 4. The second and final phase will begin January 11.

All residents need to place any remaining limbs at the curb by January 11.

Please place limbs parallel to curb where possible and away from utility poles, utility meters, fire hydrants, signs, posts, or mailboxes.

Crews will begin on the South end of the city and work North until completion.

Limbs not placed by January 11th will not be picked up by City staff.

The drop off site located at the Expo Center will be closed to the public after January 30 at 2:00 p.m.