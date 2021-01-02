SUBSCRIBE NOW
LOCAL

Deadline to Request Absentee Ballots Nears

The Shawnee News-Star

Less than a week remains for registered voters in Pottawatomie County to apply for absentee ballots to be mailed to them for the January 12th City of Shawnee ONG Franchise, County Election Board Secretary Jeannie Stover said today. 

Applications for absentee ballots must be received by the County Election Board no later than 5 p.m. Tuesday, January 5th, to be processed in time for the election. 

Absentee voters may apply in person at the County Election Board office or may send their applications by mail, fax, or e-mail. An online version of the form may be filled out and submitted electronically at www.elections.ok.gov. Any registered voter eligible to vote in the election may vote by absentee ballot without stating a reason, Stover said, however absentee voters can activate certain special conditions in the following circumstances: 

Registered voters who are  physically incapacitated and voters who care for physically  incapacitated persons who cannot be left unattended may apply for  absentee ballots only by mail, fax, e-mail, online or via an agent  who is at least 16 years of age and who is not employed by or  related within the third degree of consanguinity or affinity to any  person whose name appears on the ballot. 

Registered voters who are confined  to nursing homes in the county may apply by mail, by fax, by e-mail,  online or via an agent who is at least 16 years of age and who is  not employed by or related within the third degree of consanguinity  or affinity to any person whose name appears on the ballot. 

Military personnel, residents of  Pottawatomie County living overseas, and the spouses and dependents  of each group may apply only by mail, by fax, or by e-mail. For  more information and instructions, military and overseas voters may  visit the Federal Voting Assistance Program website:  www.fvap.gov/oklahoma.   

For more information on absentee voting, contact the County Election Board at 14101 Acme Rd, Shawnee. The telephone number is (405)273-7376. The County Election Board’s fax number is (405)275-3240. 

For additional election-related information, visit: www.elections.ok.gov. 