Oklahoma: COVID-19 vaccine scheduler portal available for pre-registration

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Earlier this week, OSDH announced the launch of an online COVID-19 Vaccine Scheduler Portal on Thursday, January 7, to notify Oklahomans when they’re eligible to receive the vaccine and provide more information on how to schedule an appointment.

As of today, Oklahomans can visit this portal at vaccinate.oklahoma.gov, but appointment scheduling will not be available until Thursday, January 7.

However, pre-registration is open for all Oklahomans to enter their personal information to determine their eligibility to receive the vaccine within Oklahoma’s priority phase plan and receive notifications when the vaccine is available to them.

Remember, beginning Jan. 7 only Oklahomans who are 65+, healthcare workers and/or first responders will be able to schedule appointments. As our state advances in our phased approach to vaccine distribution, the system will notify and allow individuals in additional priority groups and phases the opportunity to schedule their appointment.

Please note that eligibility also doesn’t mean you’ll be able to receive an appointment right away. Appointment availability will depend on vaccine supply in each county, which changes from week to week as the state receives more vaccine doses from the federal government.

If you’re not currently eligible to receive the vaccine or if there are no appointments available in your area based on vaccine supply, registering in advance will ensure you are notified by email when your appointment is available.

As a reminder, there is no list for Oklahomans to be added to in order to be included in the state’s phased approach to vaccine distribution. The Vaccine Scheduler Portal is a tool to help notify eligible Oklahomans when and where they can receive the vaccine when an appointment is available to them.

Oklahomans can begin the pre-registration process today at vaccinate.ok.gov.