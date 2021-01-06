Small business relief fund grant program gets 71 applications

The Shawnee Forward Inc, Small Business Relief Fund Grant Program application deadline has passed and the organization received 71 applications.

According to Shawnee Forward CEO Rachel Melot, the organization is still waiting to receive funds from its partners and will have a meeting with the Task Force Committee next week to determine the next steps.

At the beginning of December, Shawnee Forward partnered with Pottawatomie County Commissioners, the City of Shawnee and the City of Tecumseh to make this program a reality.

All three partners contributed funds totaling $155,000 to help meet the urgent needs of small businesses in the county impacted by the COVID-19 virus. The deadline to apply was Dec. 23.

Melot said Tecumseh, Shawnee and the county allocated money from their CARES Acts funds to provide money for the grant program.

In addition, Melot said the purpose of the grant program is to provide grants up to $5,000 to small business.

Melot said the grants will be awarded at the end of January.

For questions about the grant program contact Melot at 405-273-6092 or ceo@shawneeforward.com, Jeremy Davidson at 405-273-6092 or jdavidson@shawneeforward.com or visit www.shawneeforward.com/small-business-relief-grant.

