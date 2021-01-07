Chad Larman to be Pott. County Emergency Manager

Former Tecumseh Firefighter Chad Larman will begin his position as the Pottawatomie County Emergency Manager on Monday, Jan. 11.

According to Larman, he has worked in emergency management for several years and this position has been his dream job ever since he began his career in the public service field.

"(I look forward) to protecting the citizens of Pottawatomie County and the communities and helping out wherever I can to make the communities better for everybody," Larman said.

The emergency manager said he feels his new role will be beneficial to the communities in the county.

"I think it will benefit the county great. We'll have someone there that overlooks the entire county," Larman said. "I still want to partner with Shawnee. I think it'll benefit everybody in the long run."

Larman said his first act as the County Emergency Manger will be to review inventory and make a five-year safety plan.

"When I get there, I want to inventory all the equipment and see what we have and I'm going to write a five-year strategic plan that basically will outline what we need to do to get the plan up to date," Larman said.

The former firefighter said he worked at the Tecumseh Fire Department from 2006 to 2012 before working as an emergency manager for Mercy Hospital in Oklahoma City and the Absentee Shawnee Tribe.

As he settles into his position, Larman said he will review the county's plan for the pandemic and take the next necessary steps.

Larman said he hopes over time to build an overall success safety program.

"I'm hoping that we have one of the best emergency management programs in the state," Larman said.

Check back for updates.