COVID-19 concern: Pottawatomie County cancels January jury term

A scheduled jury term in Pottawatomie County this month has been cancelled because of COVID-19 concerns.

Pottawatomie County Court Clerk Valerie Ueltzen said the jury term was slated for Jan. 11-22, but will not be held this month because of the coronavirus.

“With the rising number of COVID-19 cases in our county, and with several members of the legal system in quarantine, we feel it is best that we cancel the upcoming term,” she said.

“Our main priority is the health and safety of our community and we want to make sure that we are doing our part in helping stop the spread of COVID-19,” she added.

Cases set for the term will be rescheduled for later dates. Anyone with questions can contact the Court Clerk's Office, 405-273-3624