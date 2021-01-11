OHP: Tecumseh woman dies in weekend accident

An investigation is underway after an accident involving a pedestrian claimed the life of a Tecumseh woman over the weekend in Shawnee.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported that accident occurred about 11:11 p.m. Saturday night on Brangus Road, near Interstate 40, about one mile east of Shawnee in Pottawatomie County.

Troopers said Skye Leann Jim, 30, Tecumseh, a pedestrian, was reportedly lying in the roadway when struck. She was pronounced dead at the accident scene by REACT EMS Paramedics.

According to the patrol, a 2008 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Cierra Rion Keffer, 22, Shawnee, was traveling northbound on Brangus Road when the vehicle struck the pedestrian lying in the roadway. Keffer was not injured, the patrol reported.

Cause of the accident is listed as pedestrian in roadway, but there are no other details listed on the basic accident report. The conditions of both the driver and pedestrian at the time of the accident are listed as being under investigation by state troopers, as well as whether the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The report shows the scene was investigated by Trooper Shayne Ballard of Traffic Homicide Unit and he was assisted by Troopers Matthew Snyder, Eric Smith and Lt. Mystal Perkins Troop A. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office, Shawnee Fire Department and REACT EMS.