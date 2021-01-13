Brantley returning to Bison Hill as VP for Enrollment Management

The Shawnee News-Star

Will Brantley, former director of admissions and director of the Graduate College at OBU, is returning to Bison Hill as vice president for enrollment management to lead the admissions and student financial services teams. He will assume his duties effective Feb. 1.

Brantley departed OBU in October 2019 to serve as vice president for enrollment management and marketing at Hannibal-LaGrange University. During his tenure at HLGU, he oversaw undergraduate admissions, adult and graduate studies recruitment, nursing recruitment, and marketing and communications. He previously served at OBU from 2015 until 2019, first as director of admissions and then as director of the Graduate College. He also previously served at Union University, first as an enrollment counselor and then as a senior enrollment counselor. From 2018-19, he served as president for the National Association of Baptist Enrollment Professionals (NABEP).

Brantley earned a bachelor’s degree from Union with a double major in psychology and youth ministry in 2001 and a Master of Arts in intercultural studies in 2015. He also earned a Master of Business Administration in transformational leadership from OBU in December 2019.

Brantley is excited to be returning to Bison Hill in this new role.

“Helping students discover Christ-centered higher education and how it shapes their future has been my passion for more than a decade. It is clear that God is at work at Oklahoma Baptist University and OBU is a place where Christ is central to everything we do. Jaime and I couldn’t be more excited for this chapter of our lives and the opportunity for me to serve OBU as the vice president for enrollment management. I am honored and humbled to be given this opportunity to serve an institution that we love so dearly. I look forward to partnering with the faculty, staff and students at OBU to assist the university with continued success in enrollment.”

OBU President Dr. Heath A. Thomas looks forward to Brantley’s return to campus and the experience he brings to the leadership team.

“I am delighted Will Brantley has accepted our invitation to return to OBU as vice president for enrollment management. The exceptional work he did while leading our admissions team as well as the recruitment efforts he directed for our Graduate College, confirmed his skill, his leadership abilities and his passion for this university. The additional experience he gained over the past 15 months at HLGU has further equipped him for this position. I am looking forward to how the Lord will use Will upon his return to Bison Hill as he leads our efforts in bringing in future classes of students to our university.”

Brantley grew up in Memphis, Tennessee. He and his wife Jaime have been married for 17 years. They are parents of twin 11-year-old boys, Aiden and Conner. Jaime is assistant professor of nursing at OBU and is finishing a Doctor of Education in instructional leadership for nurse educators from the University of Alabama. Their children are active in sports and as a family they enjoy playing board games and watching movies.