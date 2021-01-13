Pioneer Library System to host Virtual Job Fair

The Shawnee News-Star

The Pioneer Library System welcomes central Oklahoma job seekers to interact with a variety of community employers as it presents a Virtual Job Fair, scheduled from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 28.

The Virtual Job Fair will be accessible via Zoom, and those interested in participating will need to sign up in advance through the library website.

The link can be accessed online at pioneer.libnet.info/event/4769492. Registration should be completed by Tuesday, Jan. 26, and reminder emails will be sent out to participants in advance.

The event will feature employers from across the area who will be able to interact virtually with people seeking employment. It’s the same concept as multiple past job fairs the library has presented with community partners in the past several years, but in this time of the coronavirus pandemic it is being presented with virtual meetings for the safety of all participants.

“Since it is all virtual, people don’t have to go anywhere, but they still should think about being in a professional setting,” said Kaden Kirtley, Business Outreach Specialist for the Pioneer Library System. “This would include professional clothing as well. They should be treating this like attending an actual job interview.”

Participating employers in the Job Fair include:

The University of Oklahoma; Citizen Potawatomi Nation Workforce; Oklahoma Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse; T-Mobile; Think Ability, Inc; Mosaic Personnel; Central Oklahoma Workforce Development Board; Five Rings Financial; Film Education Institute of Oklahoma; Palladium Roofing; Addison Group; OnCue; Express Employment Professionals; ABLE Council for Developmental Disabilities; Manpower; Eden Clinic, and AtLink.

Attendees are encouraged to log in during the early part of the Job Fair for the best opportunity to interact with employers of their choice.

Potential job seekers also can take advantage of aid with putting together their resume in advance of the Job Fair.

The library collaborates with Google for the workshop “Create Your Resume with Google Docs,” scheduled at 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14. Maria Elena Duron, a Google Professional Trainer, will teach about creating a powerful resume in a digital document. Signup is available through the PLS website in advance.

Anytime before Wednesday, Jan. 27, resume assistance also is available through the library by emailing businessservices@pioneerlibrarysystem.org to get connected with a professional to help in a resume review.

The list of participating employers may change up to the date of the Job Fair. For the most current list, go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org.