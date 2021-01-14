McLoud schools in distance learning due to high quarantine rate

High positive COVID-19 cases and the exposure and quarantine rate of both staff and students has prompted McLoud Public Schools to stay in distance learning into next week.

According to Executive Director of Administrators Rhonda Hockenbury, COVID-19 continues to dramatically impact the district, especially McLoud Middle School and high school staff members.

"One-third of the secondary staff is now either positive or quarantined from the virus," Hockenbury said. "At this time, we must make the difficult decision to continue distance learning at the secondary campus through the week of Jan. 18-21."

Hockenbury said the week-long extension of distance learning applies only to middle and high school students.

"All other campuses will remain in-person," Hockenbury said.

In addition, Hockenbury said if students receive school work packets, they will be available for pick-up from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 18. Breakfast and lunch meals for next week can be picked up at the secondary campus cafeteria on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., she added.

"It is our sincere hope that this time will allow our teachers and staff to recover, get healthy and safely return to school," Hockenbury said. "Activities will continue as long as staff members remain available."

