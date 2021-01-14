Oklahoma National Guard to support 59th Presidential Inauguration

The Shawnee News-Star

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma National Guard has announced they will be sending approximately 400 Oklahoma National Guard Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen to our nation’s capital to support the 59th presidential inauguration.

The Oklahoma Guardsmen will be joining National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from 43 states to augment the District of Columbia National Guard to assist law enforcement with crowd management; traffic control in and around the Capitol, National Mall and White House; and communications, logistical, and medical support.

“When people see the National Guard, they know we are there to help,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Thompson, adjutant general for Oklahoma. “The men and women of the Oklahoma National Guard who will be supporting the inauguration are the same guardsmen who have been there time and time again for Oklahoma communities.”

National Guard involvement in presidential inaugurations dates back to April 30, 1789, when members of local militias, the pre-cursors to the modern National Guard, accompanied the U.S. Army and Revolutionary War veterans in escorting George Washington to New York City - the seat of government for his inauguration ceremony.

“The National Guard has a long and proud history of inauguration support. The forefathers of today’s National Guard were present for the inauguration of George Washington, and we have been part of every inauguration since,” said Gen. Daniel Hokanson, chief of the National Guard Bureau. “We stand ready to support this national event with our interagency partners.”

The guardsmen are expected to depart Oklahoma later this week and be on-station in Washington D.C. for seven to ten days.