SSC students return to campus for spring semester

The Shawnee News-Star

The spring semester began Jan. 11 at Seminole State College. With the college’s commitment to safeguarding student and employee health, masks are required on campus and social distancing is maintained in the classroom.

Beyond face-to-face instruction, students also have the option to enroll in online or hybrid courses. Enrollment remains open through Jan. 15. For help with enrollment, students may contact the Admissions Office at 405-382-9230 or admissions@sscok.edu.