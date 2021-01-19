Grove district to hold $8.1M bond election Feb. 9

Voters in the Grove School District in Shawnee will decide an $8,145,000 bond issue in an election Tuesday, Feb. 9. If passed, the bond funds will be used for a variety of projects.

According to Superintendent Mark Bowlan, if the bond is passed, it will not increase property taxes in the district and the funds will be used to build a new early childhood center.

"Our current early childhood area is outdated and limited in space," Bowlan said. "The proposed new early childhood addition (and) remodel would include six classrooms (for pre-K and kindergarten), student restrooms and a multipurpose common area."

In addition, the superintendent said funds would also be used to build a new gymnasium, which would be used for large school functions including assemblies, sporting events, music program concerts, graduation ceremonies and physical education classes.

"The new facility will include increased seating capacity, ADA seating, a lobby/concession area, and locker rooms," Bowlan said.

The bond issue, Bowlan said, would also fund the construction of a new classroom for the district's robotics program.

"Through our robotics program, our students develop skills in STEM, writing, leadership and public speaking," Bowlan said. "Our program is very successful, and the proposed new classroom would give this program its own much needed space."

Lastly, the bond would be used to add more parking to the Grove campus and to repair or replace the existing roofing.

For school bond issues to pass, they must received a 60 percent supermajority vote.

For more information, there will be bond election information sessions at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 and Monday, Feb. 1 at Grove School. Masks are required to attend those sessions.

