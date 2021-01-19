Municipal candidate filings begin Feb. 1 in Lincoln County

The Shawnee News-Star

Candidates for municipal office in 10 Lincoln County municipalities may file Declarations of Candidacy beginning at 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 1.

Melissa Stambaugh, secretary of the county election board, said the filing period ends at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3.

Declarations of Candidacy will be accepted at the county election board office for the indicated offices for each of the following municipalities:

AGRA - Two trustees, four-year terms; and town treasurer, four-year term

CARNEY - Three trustees, four-year terms; one trustee, two-year unexpired term; and clerk/treasurer, four-year term

CHANDLER - Ward I council member, four-year term; Ward III council member, four-year term; and mayor, two-year term

DAVENPORT - Three trustees, four-year terms; and town treasurer, four-year term

MEEKER - Two trustees, four-year terms; and one trustee, two-year unexpired term

PRAGUE - Ward I council member, four-year term; and Ward II council member, four-year term;

STROUD - Ward 3 council member, four-year term; Ward 4 council member, four-year term; and Council Member at Large, 4 year term

TRYON - Two trustees, four-year terms; and one trustee for a two-year unexpired term

WARWICK - Ward 2 trustee, four-year term; and clerk, four-year term

WELLSTON - Three trustees, four-year terms.

The municipal offices at stake in the above municipalities will be filled in the nonpartisan election scheduled April 6, 2021.