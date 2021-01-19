Shawnee grad named to Drury University dean's list

The Shawnee News-Star

Earning a spot on Drury University's dean's list is a significant accomplishment; it means a student earned a grade point average of 3.6 or greater (on a 4-point scale) while carrying a full-time course load of 12 or more semester hours at Drury, a top Midwestern university, according to US News & World Report.

In the fall semester, Laura Blankenship, a graduate of Shawnee High School, was named to the dean's list.

Founded in 1873, today Drury University blends academic and pragmatic studies taught within a collaborative and personalized setting. Learn more at www.drury.edu/fusion.