SSC partners with Health Dept. to provide COVID-19 vaccinations

COVID-19 vaccinations were administered by the Seminole County Health Department on the Seminole State College Campus on Friday, Jan. 15.

The vaccines were administered in the Utterback Ballroom located inside the Enoch Kelly Haney Center.

SSC will serve as a vaccination site for the next three Fridays for members of the community. The health department estimates 600 people will receive the vaccine each Friday at the college.

To register for the vaccine, visit vaccinate.oklahoma.gov. For more information, contact the Seminole County Health Department at 405-382-4369.