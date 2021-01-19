Tecumseh native named to President's Honor roll at Bismarck State College

The Shawnee News-Star

Dustin Tarbox, Tecumseh, has been named to the President's Honor Roll with a 4.00 GPA for the fall 2020 semester at Bismarck State College.

"Our BSC community is so proud of the students named to the fall 2020 President's Honor Roll. The semester was riddled with unprecedented circumstances yet students stayed focused on their academic goals and kept moving forward despite any obstacles they may have encountered along the way," said BSC President Douglas J. Jensen.

Students must maintain at least a 3.50 grade point on a 4.00 scale while enrolled in at least 12 semester hours of classes to qualify for the BSC President's Honor Roll. For more information visit bismarckstate.edu.